Bollywood News LIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer To Be Out TODAY And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 09:04 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film, Shehzada's trailer will be released today. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film has been helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

12 January 2023
