Entertainment News Live: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Drishyam 2 Releases Today And More

Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 07:45 AM IST
The sequel to Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran-starrer film 'Drishyam' will release in cinemas today. The film is the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film franchise of the same name. 'Drishyam 2' will pick up right where the first film left off. The film has been helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Meanwhile, two leading OTT giants are said to be in talks for the lives streaming of Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohael Kathuriya's wedding on OTT.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

