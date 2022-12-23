-
08:45 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets EVICTED
Read: Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets EVICTED By Housemates For This Shocking Reason
-
08:26 AM
Tejasswi Prakash's New Transition Reel Will Make You Go Ga-GaView this post on Instagram
-
08:12 AM
Bosco Shares Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh KhanView this post on Instagram
-
07:42 AM
Cirkus In Theaters Today
Cirkus features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty.View this post on Instagram
-
07:29 AM
Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' Releases In Cinemas TodayView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
Coronavirus News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold COVID Review Meet With State Health Ministers TodayIndia
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Releases Today And More
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 08:45 AM IST
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 08:45 AM IST
Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' releases in cinmeas today. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and other cast recurring from earlier Rohit Shetty films. 'Cirkus' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and marks the second big screen collaboration between him Ranveer Singh. The duo earlier worked together in the cop universe film Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Pathaan's second song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released on Wednesday.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
23 December 2022