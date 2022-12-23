  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Releases Today And More

Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 08:45 AM IST
Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' releases in cinmeas today. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and other cast recurring from earlier Rohit Shetty films. 'Cirkus' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and marks the second big screen collaboration between him Ranveer Singh. The duo earlier worked together in the cop universe film Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Pathaan's second song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released on Wednesday.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

23 December 2022
