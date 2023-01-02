Bollywood News LIVE: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Ring In The New Years In Dubai

The New Year 2023 started on with a bang for several Bollywood A-listers. Power couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani rang in the New Year in Dubai with their family and friends. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated he new year with their friends at their home in a pyjama party. The list included Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife, Aditya Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan and more. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor brought in the new years together along with their partners Natasha Dalal and Malaika Arora repectively.

