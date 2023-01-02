-
10:59 AM
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Star Sana Saeed Get Engaged To BF Csaba Wagner
Watch: 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Star Sana Saeed Get Engaged To BF Csaba Wagner In A Dreamy Proposal
-
10:40 AM
Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Having A Baby At The Peak Of Her Career
Read: Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Having A Baby While At The Peak Of Her Career; 'I Will Never Regret It...'
-
10:18 AM
Uorfi Javed Reacts To BJP Leader's 'Display Of Body' Remark
Read: 'Asli Kam Nahi Hai Politicians K Paas': Uorfi Javed Reacts To BJP Leader's 'Display Of Body' Remark
-
09:45 AM
Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' Trailer To Be Released On This Date
Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' Trailer To Be Released On This Date; Details Inside
-
09:26 AM
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Celebrate 3 Years Of TogethernessView this post on Instagram
-
09:01 AM
Shiv Thakare's Mother Reacts To His Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap's Tattoo On Wrist
Read: Shiv Thakare's Mother On His Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap's Tattoo On Wrist: ‘It’s His Lookout’
-
08:46 AM
Malaika Arora Seals Her New Year's Eve With A Kiss To Arjun KapoorView this post on Instagram
-
08:29 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 1 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Jan 1 Written Updates: MC Stan's Live Concert; Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot's Romantic Number & More
-
08:11 AM
Alia Bhatt Celebrates New Year's With The 'Loveliest People'View this post on Instagram
-
07:59 AM
KL Rahul Celebrates New Year 2023 With Athiya ShettyView this post on Instagram
-
07:47 AM
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Bring In Their New Years In DubaiView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Coronavirus In India LIVE News: India Logs 265 Cases, Random Testing Continues On Airports Amid Global Covid UpsurgeIndia
-
India
-
Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s Film Enters The Rs 300 Crore Club In India, Creates THIS RecordEntertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Ring In The New Years In Dubai
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 10:59 AM IST
Mon, 02 Jan 2023 10:59 AM IST
The New Year 2023 started on with a bang for several Bollywood A-listers. Power couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani rang in the New Year in Dubai with their family and friends. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated he new year with their friends at their home in a pyjama party. The list included Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife, Aditya Roy Kapur, Luv Ranjan and more. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor brought in the new years together along with their partners Natasha Dalal and Malaika Arora repectively.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
02 January 2023