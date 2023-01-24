-
09:45 AM
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Get Married, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Released And More
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 09:45 AM IST
Tue, 24 Jan 2023 09:45 AM IST
Cricketer KL Rahul got married to long time girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Monday. The duo had a private ceremony held at Suneil Shetty's Khandala bungalow with only close friends and family present. The newlyweds posed together for the media later in the evening. The highly anticipated trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released on Monday. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and will release in theaters in March 2023.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
24 January 2023