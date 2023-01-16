-
10:10 AM
Varisu Box Office
Read: Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Storms Way Ahead Of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Earns THIS Much In 5 Days
-
09:57 AM
Critics Choice Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners
Read: Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins Best Foreign Film, Avatar 2 Gets Best VFX | Complete List Of Winners
-
09:32 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Says 'Lost Trust In Sajid Khan'
Read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Says ‘I Have Lost Trust In Sajid Khan’, Reveals Why
-
09:10 AM
Here's How Sonam Kapoor Celebrated The Festival Of LohriView this post on Instagram
-
08:59 AM
Kaapa On OTT
Read: Kaapa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Action-Thriller
-
08:39 AM
Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film RRR has won the award for the Best Foreign Film of 2023.
Read: Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film
-
08:24 AM
Bigg Boss Jan 15 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss Jan 15 Written Updates: Sajid Khan Exits BB House; Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv Break Down Into Tears
-
08:07 AM
Best Performances Of Sidharth Malhotra
Read: Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances That Prove He Is A Power House Of Performance
-
07:45 AM
Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra!
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today.View this post on Instagram
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra Turns 38, RRR Wins Best Foreign Film At Critics Choice Awards And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:10 AM IST
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:10 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. The actor, who will reportedly be tying the knot next month with girlfriend Kiara Advani, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming spy thriller film, Mission Majnu. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will be a direct to OTT release.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
16 January 2023