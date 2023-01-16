  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra Turns 38, RRR Wins Best Foreign Film At Critics Choice Awards And More

Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 10:10 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. The actor, who will reportedly be tying the knot next month with girlfriend Kiara Advani, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming spy thriller film, Mission Majnu. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film will be a direct to OTT release.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

16 January 2023
