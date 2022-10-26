Entertainment News Live: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Attend Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash In Style And More

'Antim' star Aayush Sharma turned 32 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, the actor threw a star-studded birthday party which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Among those in attendance were Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more. While Salman Khan has been recovering from illness, the 'Bigg Boss 16' host turned up in style at the bash. Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' clashed with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God' at the box-office on Tuesday. Though both films had a slow start, early numbers indicate that Akshay's film took a lead over the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer. Raveena Tandon will be celebrating her 48th birthday today.

