Entertainment News Live: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Attend Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash In Style And More

-
11:00 AM
Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 1
Here's how much Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collected on Day 1.
Read: Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Becomes His Biggest Opener Of 2022
-
10:38 AM
Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Share Glimpse Of Their Newborn TwinsView this post on Instagram
-
10:18 AM
Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue
Salman Khan Makes First Appearance Post Recovering From Dengue At Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash | See Pics
-
09:19 AM
Katrina Kaif Shares New Promo From 'Phone Bhoot'View this post on Instagram
-
08:59 AM
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend 'Thank God' Screening Together
Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the screening of his latest film, 'Thank God' on Tuesday night.
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
08:36 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Diwali At Mannat
Read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali Bash At Mannat: Anupam and Kirron Kher Attend The Festivities
-
08:09 AM
Kapil Sharma Shares Glimpse From His Diwali Celebrations
Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share pictures from his Diwali celebrations with his family.View this post on Instagram
-
07:45 AM
Alia Bhatt Wishes Mom Soni Razdan On Her Birthday
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt posted an adorable wish for her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday. The 'Brahmastra' star posted pictures from her baby shower ceremony to mark the occasion.
See her post:View this post on Instagram
-
07:20 AM
Aayush Sharma Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
'Antim' star and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The star-studded bash was attended by several celebrities.
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
More In News
-
India
-
Plight Of Kashmiri Pandits Continues With Targeted Killings In J-K, 10 Families Leave Native Village Amid FearsIndia
-
India
-
'UK Standing With Ukraine', Rishi Sunak Tells Zelenskyy In 1st Conversation After Taking Charge As PMWorld
-
Cricket
-
Salman Khan Makes First Appearance Post Recovering From Dengue At Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash | See PicsEntertainment
-
Fashion
Entertainment News Live: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Attend Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash In Style And More
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 11:00 AM IST
'Antim' star Aayush Sharma turned 32 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, the actor threw a star-studded birthday party which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Among those in attendance were Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more. While Salman Khan has been recovering from illness, the 'Bigg Boss 16' host turned up in style at the bash. Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' clashed with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God' at the box-office on Tuesday. Though both films had a slow start, early numbers indicate that Akshay's film took a lead over the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer. Raveena Tandon will be celebrating her 48th birthday today.
For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog: