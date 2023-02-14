Bollywood News LIVE: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Party At Farah Khan's House And More

Bigg Boss 16 contestants were seen arriving at Farah Khan's house for a party on Monday night. The guest list included names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma. MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night, with Shiv Thakare being adjudged the runner up. Fan favorite contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in third. tHe show was hosted by Salman Khan.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: