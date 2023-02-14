More In News

Bollywood News LIVE: Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Party At Farah Khan's House And More

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Tue, 14 Feb 2023 09:59 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss 16 contestants were seen arriving at Farah Khan's house for a party on Monday night. The guest list included names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma. MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night, with Shiv Thakare being adjudged the runner up. Fan favorite contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in third. tHe show was hosted by Salman Khan.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

14 February 2023
  • 09:59

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Car Swamped By Sea Of Her Fans As She Arrives For Bigg Boss 16 Bash At Farah Khan's House

     
     
     
  • 09:53

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts To Being Offered SRK's Dunki

  • 09:32

    KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Get Spotted At Mumbai Airport

     
     
     
  • 09:21

    Jab We Met Re-Releases In Theatres

  • 09:12

    5 Movies To Watch On OTT On This Day Of Love

  • 08:45

    Soundarya Sharma waves For Fans Outside Farah Khan's House

    Soundarya Sharma

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 08:25

    Lalitha Lajmi Dies At 90

  • 07:59

    Gauahar Khan Arrives For Farah Khan's Bigg Boss Party

    Gauahar Khan

  • 07:57

    Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Get Spotted At Mumbai Airport

    Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

  • 07:51

    Shalin Bhanot Gets A Warm Welcome By His Fans Outside Farah Khan's House

    Shalin Bhanot

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07:49

    Abdu Rozik Spotted Outside Farah Khan's House

    Abdu Rozik

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07:48

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Arrives For Party At Farah Khan's House

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

