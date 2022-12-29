  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: RRR Called 'Sick Movie' By American Actor, Ponniyin Selvan 2 Gets A Release Date And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 09:40 AM IST
The release date of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan II' was announced by the makers on Wednesday. The film will be releasing in theaters in April 2023. Several celebrities were spotted at the airport on Wednesday night, taking off to undisclosed locations to ring in the new year 2023.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

