09:36 AM
Parineeti Chopra Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani
09:17 AM
Twinkle Khanna Shares An Adorable Childhood Picture With Father Rajesh Khanna On Their Shared BirthdayView this post on Instagram
09:01 AM
Ananya Panday Jets Off For Her New Year 2023 Vacation
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani
08:42 AM
Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Feeling Nervous While Filming Intimate Scene In Lust Stories:
Read: Bhumi Pednekar On Feeling Nervous While Filming Intimate Scene In Lust Stories: 'I Barely Had Any Clothes On'
08:25 AM
Updates On Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case
Read: Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Deceased Actor Spoke With Accused Sheezan Khan Before Death, Reveals Probe
08:03 AM
Yearender 2022: Bollywood Actors Who Experimented With New Roles
Read: Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan To Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood Actors Who Experimented With New Roles
07:45 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 28
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 28: Soundarya And Sreejita Kiss, Abdu And Shiv Left In Shock
07:44 AM
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Release Date Announced
Watch: Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announcement video
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: RRR Called 'Sick Movie' By American Actor, Ponniyin Selvan 2 Gets A Release Date And More
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 09:40 AM IST
The release date of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan II' was announced by the makers on Wednesday. The film will be releasing in theaters in April 2023. Several celebrities were spotted at the airport on Wednesday night, taking off to undisclosed locations to ring in the new year 2023.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
29 December 2022