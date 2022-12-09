-
11:35 AM
Aamir Khan Performs Kalash Puja With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao At Their Production House Office
11:20 AM
Akshay Kumar To Have A Cameo In ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’: Reports
11:05 AM
Blurr Movie Review
10:50 AM
Salaam Venky Movie Review
10:35 AM
Randeep Hooda-starrer 'CAT' To Release TodayView this post on Instagram
10:25 AM
10:13 AM
Bigg Boss 16 December 8 Written Update
Read: Sreejita De Re-Enters The Show, Soundarya And Tina Argue Over Tofu
09:55 AM
Neha Dhupia Drops New Pictures With Baby Boy GuriqView this post on Instagram
-
09:38 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Roundup Of Her Fun 24 Hours In Maldives
Take a look: Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Roundup Of Her Fun 24 Hours In Maldives
09:20 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes MC Stan, Asks Him To Leave The Show
09:10 AM
Kapil Sharma Is Here To Slay With His New LookView this post on Instagram
08:40 AM
Fashion Friday Feat. Shehnaaz Gill
Take tips from Shehnaaz Gill's trendy outfit:View this post on Instagram
08:25 AM
Randeep Hooda's 'CAT' Releases On OTT TodayView this post on Instagram
08:10 AM
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special
Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special: 7 Times The Couple Gave Us Major Vacay Goals
07:57 AM
Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' Releases Today On OTTView this post on Instagram
07:40 AM
Kajol and Vishal Jethwa-starrer 'Salaam Venky' Releases TodayView this post on Instagram
07:25 AM
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary Today
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo have already been vacationing in the hills to mark the occasion.View this post on Instagram
Bollywood News LIVE: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary, Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' Releases Today
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:35 AM IST
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:35 AM IST
One of Bollywood's favorite couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The duo are already vacationing in the hills and are expected to be back soon. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumors refuse to die down. On Thursday, several reports claimed that the duo well be getting married in April 2023 in Chandigarh. Kajol and Vishal Jethwa-starrer 'Salaam Venky' released in theaters today. On OTT, Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' and Randeep Hooda's 'CAT' will be out today.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
09 December 2022