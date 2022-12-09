  • News
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary, Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' Releases Today

Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:35 AM IST
One of Bollywood's favorite couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The duo are already vacationing in the hills and are expected to be back soon. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumors refuse to die down. On Thursday, several reports claimed that the duo well be getting married in April 2023 in Chandigarh. Kajol and Vishal Jethwa-starrer 'Salaam Venky' released in theaters today. On OTT, Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' and Randeep Hooda's 'CAT' will be out today.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

09 December 2022
