LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Married, Kiara-Sid Share New Pics From Wedding And More

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Wed, 15 Feb 2023 11:59 AM (IST)
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding was a lavish affair in Udaipur and was attended by the couple's close family members and friends. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram on Tuesday. The duo looked ethereal in their outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

15 February 2023
  • 11:59

    Priyanka Chopra Gives Love A Second Chance In 'Love Again' Trailer

    The makers of 'Love Again' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

    Watch:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

  • 11:30

    Alia Bhatt Gets Spotted In Mumbai

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • 11:05

    Kareena Kapoor Wishes Everyone On Valentine's Day

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


  • 11:00

    Kartik Aaryan Launches Shezada Title Track At India Gate

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • 10:40

    Watch: Shiv Thakare Gets A Grand Welcome At His Home In Amravati

    Watch: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Gets A Grand Welcome At His Home In Amravati, Fans Say 'This Is Just The Beginning'

  • 09:31

    Watch: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Give A Glimpse Of Their Valentine's Day

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

  • 09:12

    Happy Birthday, Randhir Kapoor!

    Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor turns 76 today.

  • 09:05

    SRK's First Valentines Day Gift To Gauri Was THIS

    Read: Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Wife Gauri Khan On Their First Valentine’s Day 34 Years Ago

  • 08:42

    Pathaan Box Office

    Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Grows By 30% On Valentine’s Day, Collects THIS Much On Day 21

     

  • 08:31

    Was MC Stan Evicted Before Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale?

    Read: MC Stan Got Evicted Before Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, Was Brought Back Because Of THIS Reason

  • 08:11

    Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Drops New Pics From Haldi Ceremony

    Read: Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Drops New Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities, Says ‘Ain’t Nobody Loves Me Better

     

  • 07:52

    Kiara Advani Shares New Pics From Her Haldi Ceremony

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

  • 07:45

    Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Married On Valentines Day

    Cricketer Hardik Pandya got re-married to wife Natasa Stankovic in a lavish ceremony on Valentines Day in Udaipur.

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

