Bollywood News LIVE: Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Married, Kiara-Sid Share New Pics From Wedding And More
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding was a lavish affair in Udaipur and was attended by the couple's close family members and friends. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram on Tuesday. The duo looked ethereal in their outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.
Priyanka Chopra Gives Love A Second Chance In 'Love Again' Trailer
The makers of 'Love Again' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan dropped the trailer of the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Alia Bhatt Gets Spotted In Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Wishes Everyone On Valentine's Day
Kartik Aaryan Launches Shezada Title Track At India Gate
Watch: Shiv Thakare Gets A Grand Welcome At His Home In Amravati
Watch: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Give A Glimpse Of Their Valentine's Day
Happy Birthday, Randhir Kapoor!
Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor turns 76 today.
SRK's First Valentines Day Gift To Gauri Was THIS
Kiara Advani’s Brother Mishaal Drops New Pics From Haldi Ceremony
Kiara Advani Shares New Pics From Her Haldi Ceremony
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Married On Valentines Day
Cricketer Hardik Pandya got re-married to wife Natasa Stankovic in a lavish ceremony on Valentines Day in Udaipur.
