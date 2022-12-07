-
Sohael Khaturiya Posts New Wedding Pic With Hansika MotwaniView this post on Instagram
Has Sajid Khan Been Given A 'No Eviction' Guarantee By Bigg Boss 16 Makers?
Read: Sajid Khan Given ‘No Eviction’ Guarantee By Bigg Boss 16 Makers: Reports
Ranveer Singh Opens Up About How He Initially Bonded With Wife Deepika Padukone
Read: 'Deepika Padukone And I Bonded Over Our Rejections And Struggles As Outsiders': Ranveer Singh
Shahid Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Life In 'Aamchi Mumbai'View this post on Instagram
Akshay Kumar's First Look As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj OUTView this post on Instagram
Aryan Khan Announces Bollywood Debut As Director
Read: Aryan Khan Announces Bollywood Debut With SRK's 'Red Chillies', Proud Mom Gauri Says 'Can't Wait'
Bollywood News LIVE: Aryan Khan To Make Directorial Debut, Hansika Motwani Shares New Pics From Her Wedding And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 09:14 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood. On Tuesday, Aryan shared a post on Instagram where a script was put on the table. Alongside the picture, Aryan Khan wrote that he has finished writing for his debut directorial project. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” Aryan caption the post which had the script’s picture. Parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan too commented with excitement. Hansika Motwani, who recently got married to longtime beau Sohael Khaturiya shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
