Entertainment News LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan's Bollywood Debut And More Updates

11:11 AM
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Return To Mumbai
Rumored couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were all smiles as they arrived back to Mumbai.
10:57 AM
Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars And More MCU Films Get New Release Dates
Disney has delayed the releases of ‘Blade’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and other major Marvel movies.
10:29 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Big B On His Birthday
Here's how King Khan wished Big B on his birthday:View this post on Instagram
10:00 AM
Bigg Boss Day 11 Written Update: Check Highlights
Here are the highlights from October 11's episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
09:43 AM
Urvashi Rautela Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram
Urvashi Rautela took to her Insatgram to share a cryptic message along with a picture of herself in a saree and sindoor.
See post:View this post on Instagram
09:20 AM
Shikhar Dhawan To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Double XL'
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Double XL'. Huma shared the first look of the cricketer from the film on her Instagram.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
09:00 AM
Sajid Khan Has Served His Punishment: FWICE
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees has come out in support of 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sajid Khan and said that the filmmaker should be allowed to work as he has served his punishment.
08:40 AM
Is Badshah In Love? Here's What We Know
Bollywood's star rapper Badshah is reportedly dating Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi.
08:20 AM
Inside Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh recently celebrated her birthday with close friends. The 'Thank God' star's birthday celebrations saw Bollywood actors Dino Morea, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor amongst others in attendance.
See post:View this post on Instagram
08:00 AM
Richa Chadha Shares New Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities were a gala celebration. On Tuesday, Richa dropped a series of unseen images from the duo's wedding ceremony.
See post:View this post on Instagram
07:43 AM
Kiara Advani Looks Elegance Personified In A Sheer White Saree
Kiara Advani made heads turn as she arrived in a sheer white saree at the 'Maharashtrian of the Year' awards held in Mumbai.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
07:24 AM
Ranveer Singh Attends 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' Awards
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in an all-white suit as he arrived on stage for 'Maharashtrian of the Year' awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kiara Advani and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also present at the event.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
-
Entertainment News LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan's Bollywood Debut And More Updates
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 11:11 AM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11. Just like every year, thousands of fans gathered in front of his residence to catch a glimpse of the ‘Shehenshah’. Big B too did not disappoint the audience and came out of his bungalow to greet people. Later in the day, Bachchan celebrated the occasion with his family. Akshay Kuamr’s much-awaited film ‘Ram Setu’ trailer was released on Tuesday. The trailer, featuring Nussrat Bharuccha and Jacuqueline Fernandez, was met with a positive response. Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh were spotted attending an event together, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also in attendance. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving back to Mumbai, fuelling rumors of being together on a Maldivian holiday.
For all the latest updates from the world of entertainment, take a look at our live blog for the day: