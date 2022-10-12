Entertainment News LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan's Bollywood Debut And More Updates

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11. Just like every year, thousands of fans gathered in front of his residence to catch a glimpse of the ‘Shehenshah’. Big B too did not disappoint the audience and came out of his bungalow to greet people. Later in the day, Bachchan celebrated the occasion with his family. Akshay Kuamr’s much-awaited film ‘Ram Setu’ trailer was released on Tuesday. The trailer, featuring Nussrat Bharuccha and Jacuqueline Fernandez, was met with a positive response. Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh were spotted attending an event together, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also in attendance. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving back to Mumbai, fuelling rumors of being together on a Maldivian holiday.

For all the latest updates from the world of entertainment, take a look at our live blog for the day: