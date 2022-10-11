-
08:10 AM
Goodbye Movie Tickets Available In Just Rs 80 On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
Amitabh Bachchan has announced that Goodbye movie tickets will be available in just Rs 80.View this post on Instagram
-
07:52 AM
Amitabh Bachchan Greeted His Fans Outside Jalsa
WATCH Actor Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walks out at midnight to greet them on his birthday pic.twitter.com/9iijjaWRoi— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
More In News
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Evergreen Superstar Of Indian Cinema Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80 Today And More
Simran Srivastav
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 08:10 AM IST
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 08:10 AM IST
BOLLYWOOD superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today. The actor has worked made his debut in 1969 and is unstoppable ever since. The superstar greeted his fans in the midnight who were gathered outside his house t catch his glimpse. Meanwhile, Karan Johar announced that he is quitting Twitter. He has over 17 million followers on Twitter. Whereas, Ranveer Singh's video of grooving with NBA star Trae Young 'Gallan Goodiyaan' went viral on social media. For the latest updates of Bollywood, Hollywood and south Indian cinema, catch up with our live blog.
11 October 2022