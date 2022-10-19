-
Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho Clocks 4 Years Of Release
Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' completed 4 years of its release in theaters. To mark the milestone, Ayushmann shared a special post on his Instagram.View this post on Instagram
Bobby Deol Wishes Sunny Deol On His Birthday
Bobby Deol has the sweetest wish for brother Sunny on his birthday.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Slays In A Saree
Trust Madhuri Dixit to amp up the glam quotient with everything she wears. Here's proof:View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Black
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of herself in a little black dress.
"Kaali teri…. Song Launch Tonight #phonebhoot," she wrote in the caption.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
Michael B Jordon-Starrer 'Creed III' Trailer OUT
Michael B Jordon's directorial debut film 'Creed III' trailer has been released by the makers.
Read: Creed 3 Release Date: Michael B Jordan’s Directorial Debut To Be Out On THIS Date; Watch Trailer
Singer Chinmayi Sripada Slams Surrogacy Rumors
Singer Chinmayi Sripada slammed rumors of her expecting her first child via surrogacy by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks," she wrote in the caption.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
'Student Of The Year' Completes 10 Years At The Box Office
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan-starrer film 'Student of the Year' has completed 10 years at the box-office.
Entertainment News LIVE: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan's 'Student Of The Year' Completes 10 Years At The Box-Office And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 10:16 AM IST
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's debut film 'Student of the Year' completed 10 years at the box-office on October 19. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie marked the debut for all three superstars. While Alia has emerged as one of the most successful actors in the past few years, Sidharth and Varun too have managed to carve a niche for themselves. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role and was received positively by the critics and audiences alike.
