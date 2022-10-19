  • News
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 10:16 AM IST
Entertainment News LIVE: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan's 'Student Of The Year' Completes 10 Years At The Box-Office And More

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan's debut film 'Student of the Year' completed 10 years at the box-office on October 19. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie marked the debut for all three superstars. While Alia has emerged as one of the most successful actors in the past few years, Sidharth and Varun too have managed to carve a niche for themselves. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor in a pivotal role and was received positively by the critics and audiences alike.

For all the latest updates and highlights from the world of television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog:

19 October 2022

  • 10:16 AM

    Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho Clocks 4 Years Of Release

    Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Badhaai Ho' completed 4 years of its release in theaters. To mark the milestone, Ayushmann shared a special post on his Instagram.

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

  • 09:57 AM

    Bobby Deol Wishes Sunny Deol On His Birthday

    Bobby Deol has the sweetest wish for brother Sunny on his birthday.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

  • 09:36 AM

    Madhuri Dixit Slays In A Saree

    Trust Madhuri Dixit to amp up the glam quotient with everything she wears. Here's proof:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

  • 09:16 AM

    Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Black

    Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of herself in a little black dress. 

    "Kaali teri…. Song Launch Tonight #phonebhoot," she wrote in the caption.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

  • 08:56 AM

    Michael B Jordon-Starrer 'Creed III' Trailer OUT

    Michael B Jordon's directorial debut film 'Creed III' trailer has been released by the makers.

    Read: Creed 3 Release Date: Michael B Jordan’s Directorial Debut To Be Out On THIS Date; Watch Trailer

  • 08:36 AM

    Singer Chinmayi Sripada Slams Surrogacy Rumors

    Singer Chinmayi Sripada slammed rumors of her expecting her first child via surrogacy by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. "The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks," she wrote in the caption.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

  • 07:30 AM

    'Student Of The Year' Completes 10 Years At The Box Office

    Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan-starrer film 'Student of the Year' has completed 10 years at the box-office. 

