-
09:40 AM
Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Collecting Pele's Match Tapes As The Actor Paid Tribute To The Late Soccer KingView this post on Instagram
-
09:39 AM
Tunisha Sharma's Former Co-Star Abhishek Nigam To Play Alibaba In The Show
Read: Tunisha Sharma's Former Co-Star Abhishek Nigam To Play Alibaba In The Show After Sheezan Khan's Arrest: Reports
-
09:23 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 29
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Dec 29: Archana And Soundarya Call Priyanka And Ankit's Relationship 'Fake'
-
08:57 AM
Farah Khan Heaps Praises For Riteish Deshmukh's Directorial Debut In 'Ved'View this post on Instagram
-
08:53 AM
Salman Khan At Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash
-
08:27 AM
Ranveer Singh Made A Grand Entry At Antilla
-
07:48 AM
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Post Engagement Bash
More In News
-
PM Modi Mother Death Live News Updates: Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last RitesIndia
-
Rishabh Pant Severely Injured After His Car Collides With Divider On Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Catches FireCricket
-
Sports
-
India
-
India
-
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Battle With Myositis To Delivering A Superhit With 'Yashoda'; A Look At Her Ups And Downs In 2022Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Attend Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 09:40 AM IST
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 09:40 AM IST
The antilla was decked up on Thursday night to welcome Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani after he officially got engaged to his long time partner Radhika Merchant. The duo's roka ceremony took place in Rajasthan's temple, accompanied by close family members. The Ambani family returned to their home in Mumbai to host a lavish post-engagement bash for their friends. The grand affair was attended by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs as well.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
30 December 2022