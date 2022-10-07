Bollywood News Live: RRR Begins Oscar Race, Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower And More

-
10:30 AM
Salman Khan To Enter The 'Bigg Boss 16' House For 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Host Salman Khan brings along a feast for contestants and a special gift for Abdu Rozik on this week's special episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.
10:15 AM
MCU's new series 'Werewolf By Night' release today
MCU is back with a brand new series 'Werewolf By Night'. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 7, 2022.
09:50 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Saves Her Captaincy
Bigg Boss fired Nimrit from the captaincy position because of her irresponsible behaviour. To save her captaincy, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to challenge Nimrit. Shalin took the challenge, but Nimrit won and became captain once again.
09:44 AM
Madhuri Dixit's Film 'Maja Maa' Now Streaming On OTT
Madhuri Dixit's Amazon Prime Original film, 'Maja Maa' is now streaming exclusive on the OTT giant.
the patel family is here to make you feel ekdum Maja Ma!— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 5, 2022
watch #MajaMaOnPrime, now!https://t.co/AiE37csahp@MadhuriDixit @raogajraj @ritwikbhowmikk @BarkhaSingh0308 #SrishtiShrivastava #RajitKapur #SheebaChaddha #SimoneSingh @ninadkamat_ @MalharThakar @anandntiwari pic.twitter.com/pY8iPGP1BK
09:32 AM
Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Goodbye' releases today
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to made her Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye'. In the film, she will essay the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. The movie will release on Friday.
09:24 AM
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Start Shooting For 'Citadel' In November: Reports
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting for their upcoming web series, 'Citadel' in November this year. According to reports, the duo will start workshops for the same later this month.
09:04 AM
Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower Ceremony
Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared inside pictures from her baby shower ceremony.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
08:31 AM
Veteran Actor Arun Bali Passes Away
Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 years in Mumbai. He was recently seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'
Bollywood News Live: RRR Begins Oscar Race, Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower And More
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 10:30 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a baby shower and it was attended by their close friends and family. The actress also shared the pictures on social media and the couple looked lovely together. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is finally streaming on the OTT platform. The movie has now been released on Netflix. Another big news is about RRR's Oscar race. The filmmakers have applied to the Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. Talking about the box office collections, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1 has collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office. For the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinema, catch up with our live blog for all the updates.
