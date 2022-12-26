Bollywood News LIVE: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Christmas And More

It was a merry time all over the world as the festival of Christmas was celebrated on Sunday. Various Bollywood celebs were seen bringing in the festival with their families and loves ones. Katrina Kaif celebrated her second christmas after her marriage to Vicky Kaushal and was seen celebrating the festival with family and friends. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at the Kapoor Christmas brunch.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: