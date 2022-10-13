Bollywood News LIVE: Alia Bhatt Shoots For Her Maternity Wear Line And More

-
08:35 AM
Karwa Chauth 2022: Bollywood Celebs Inspired Looks
Take a cue from these Bollywood celebs makeup looks to ace up the glam quotient this Karwa Chauth.
Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Karwa Chauth 2022 Looks
-
08:15 AM
Kiara Advani Attends 'Chhello Show' Special Show
Kiara Advani, who has been on a role with superhit films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', recently attended the special screening of Gujarati film, 'Chhello Show'. The diva looked gorgeous in a green attire and posed happily at the red carpet.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
07:55 AM
Deepika Padukone Attends 'Chhello Show' Special Screening
Dressed in an all-white attire, Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she attended the special screening of 'Chhello Show' on Wednesday night. The movie is India's official entry for Best International Film at the Oscars 2023.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
07:35 AM
Alia Bhatt Shares BTS From Her Maternity Wear Shoot
Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share behind the scenes images from her maternity wear shoot.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 08:35 AM IST
