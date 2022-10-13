  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Alia Bhatt Shoots For Her Maternity Wear Line And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 08:35 AM IST
Alia Bhatt dropped a series of images from her maternity wear shoot on social media on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Brahmastra' star posted multiple images of herself in an all-pink outfit, where the actor can be seen beaming with pregnancy glow. Many Bollywood celebrities will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth today. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, several A-listers got married in the past year and will be celebrating the special occasion with their spouses. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and others on Wednesday night attended the special screening of 'Chhello Show', which is India's official entry for Best International Film at Oscars 2023.

For all the latest updates and highlights from the world of television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog:

13 October 2022

  • 08:35 AM

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Bollywood Celebs Inspired Looks

    Take a cue from these Bollywood celebs makeup looks to ace up the glam quotient this Karwa Chauth.

    See: Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Karwa Chauth 2022 Looks

  • 08:15 AM

    Kiara Advani Attends 'Chhello Show' Special Show

    Kiara Advani, who has been on a role with superhit films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', recently attended the special screening of Gujarati film, 'Chhello Show'. The diva looked gorgeous in a green attire and posed happily at the red carpet.

    Take a look:

    Kiara Advani Chhello Show ScreeningKiara Advani Chhello Show Screening

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07:55 AM

    Deepika Padukone Attends 'Chhello Show' Special Screening

    Dressed in an all-white attire, Deepika Padukone was all smiles as she attended the special screening of 'Chhello Show' on Wednesday night. The movie is India's official entry for Best International Film at the Oscars 2023.

    Take a look:

    Deepika Padukone Chhello Show ScreeningDeepika Padukone Chhello Show Screening

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07:35 AM

    Alia Bhatt Shares BTS From Her Maternity Wear Shoot

    Soon-to-be mom Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share behind the scenes images from her maternity wear shoot.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Alia Bhatt(@aliaabhatt)

