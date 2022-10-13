Bollywood News LIVE: Alia Bhatt Shoots For Her Maternity Wear Line And More

Alia Bhatt dropped a series of images from her maternity wear shoot on social media on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Brahmastra' star posted multiple images of herself in an all-pink outfit, where the actor can be seen beaming with pregnancy glow. Many Bollywood celebrities will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth today. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, several A-listers got married in the past year and will be celebrating the special occasion with their spouses. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and others on Wednesday night attended the special screening of 'Chhello Show', which is India's official entry for Best International Film at Oscars 2023.

