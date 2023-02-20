Bollywood News LIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Fails To Create Magic Onscreen
Kartik Aaryan's recently released film Shehzada has failed to create any magic onscreen. The film which released on Friday, February 17, managed to collect just over Rs 12 crore at te box office. the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal and is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo.
"Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to ♾️ ♥️♥️♥️," wrote Farhan Akhtar on his Instagram to wish wife Shibani Dandekar on their first wedding anniversary. See post:
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Fails To Create Magic At The Box Office
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has left the audiences unimpressed and failed to rake in good numbers at the box office.