More In News

LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Fails To Create Magic Onscreen

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Mon, 20 Feb 2023 10:34 AM (IST)
Bollywood News LIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Fails To Create Magic Onscreen

Kartik Aaryan's recently released film Shehzada has failed to create any magic onscreen. The film which released on Friday, February 17, managed to collect just over Rs 12 crore at te box office. the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal and is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

20 February 2023
  • 10:34

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania BEATS Shehzada At Box Office

    Read: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office: Paul Rudd’s Film BEATS Shehzada, Collects Over $200 Million In 3 Days

  • 10:09

    Kartik Aaryan Reveals Who Decided To Delay Shehzada Release

    Read: Kartik Aaryan Reveals Who Decided To Delay Shehzada Release ‘Out Of Respect’ For Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

  • 09:56

    Hansika Motwani Opens Up On Breakup With STR Simbu

    Read: Hansika Motwani On Breakup With STR Simbu: 'It Took Me 7-8 Years To Say Yes To Someone After My Past Relationship'

  • 09:39

    Farhan Akhtar Wishes Wife Shibani Dandekar On Their First Wedding Anniversary

    "Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here’s to ♾️ ♥️♥️♥️," wrote Farhan Akhtar on his Instagram to wish wife Shibani Dandekar on their first wedding anniversary. See post:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

  • 09:19

    Varisu OTT Release Date

    Read: Varisu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil Blockbuster

  • 08:55

    Shehzada Box Office

    Read: Shehzada Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Fails To Impress The Audiences, Collects THIS Much In 3 Days

  • 08:28

    Deepika Padukone Arrives Back In Mumbai

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • 08:11

    Alia Bhatt Glows As She Gets Spotted Outside A Dubbing Studio

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • 07:50

    Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Fails To Create Magic At The Box Office

    Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has left the audiences unimpressed and failed to rake in good numbers at the box office.

    • Top Deals