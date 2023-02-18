More In News

Bollywood News LIVE: 'Heeramandi' 1st Look Out; Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-Starrer 'Project K' Locks Release Date And More

Author : Swati Singh
Updated: Sat, 18 Feb 2023 04:58 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's much-anticipated movie 'Project K' has finally locked its release date. On the other hand, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Netflix project, 'Heeramandi'. The poster stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal dressed up in beautiful ensembles. For more updates related to the entertainment industry, continue reading:
18 February 2023
  • 16:58

    'Taj: Divided By Blood' Trailer Out

     
     
     
    A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

     

  • 16:56

    Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant In Yellow

     
     
     
    A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

  • 16:12

    Ajay Devgn Gives Glimpses Of Shooting 'Bholaa' At Ganga Ghat

     
     
     
    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

  • 16:09

    Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Batwoman' In Hollywood

    "I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy," said Deepika Padukone according to OTT Play.

    Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Barbie' In Hollywood, Says, 'Bring Us Something Worth Our Talent...'

     

  • 15:47

    Ted Sarandos And Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Conversation

     

    Read: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Compares Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Baz Luhrmann, 'It Was Honour To Work With SLB'

  • 15:19

    'Project K' Release Date Out

     
     
     
    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

  • 15:18

    Heeramandi First Look Out

     

