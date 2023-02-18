Bollywood News LIVE: 'Heeramandi' 1st Look Out; Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-Starrer 'Project K' Locks Release Date And More
'Taj: Divided By Blood' Trailer Out
View this post on Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Looks Radiant In Yellow
View this post on Instagram
Ajay Devgn Gives Glimpses Of Shooting 'Bholaa' At Ganga Ghat
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Batwoman' In Hollywood
"I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy," said Deepika Padukone according to OTT Play.
Deepika Padukone Wishes To Play 'Wonder Woman, Barbie' In Hollywood, Says, 'Bring Us Something Worth Our Talent...'
Ted Sarandos And Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Conversation
'Project K' Release Date Out
View this post on Instagram
Heeramandi First Look Out
The artistry of Sanjay Leela Bhansali combined with the grace of this cast, is an explosion we were not prepared for #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/1B1somnDbP— BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) February 18, 2023