Bollywood News LIVE: 'Heeramandi' 1st Look Out; Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-Starrer 'Project K' Locks Release Date And More

16:09

"I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman and there’s no reason, and when I say I, I mean we. There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say- bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy," said Deepika Padukone according to OTT Play.