Bollywood News LIVE: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan And More Bollywood Celebs Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals In Qatar

Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 07:17 AM IST
The highly anticipated FIFA World Finals were held in Qatar on Sunday night. Deepika Padukone made headlines as she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. Husband Ranveer Singh too was spotted in the stands cheering for his lady love. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance at the studios to promote his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. Kartik Aaryan also attended the mega final between Argentina and France. Nora Fatehi took to the stage to sing and dance in her special performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

