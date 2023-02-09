More In News

Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Host Reception Today And More

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 07:48 AM (IST)
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived in Delhi post their big day Indian wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo looked ethereal in their red matching outfits as they posed together for the paparazzi first time after their wedding. Sid and Kiara will reportedly be hosting a grand reception party for Siddharth’s family and friends in Delhi today.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

9 February 2023
  • 09:33

    Bigg Boss 16 Winner Predictions

  • 09:16

    Bigg Boss 16 Feb 8 Written Episode

  • 08:54

    Happy Birthday, Amrita Singh!

    Veteran Bollywood star Amrita Singh turns 65 today.

     
     
     
  • 08:41

    Smriti Irani’s Daughter Shanelle To Get Married In 500-Year-Old Fort In Rajasthan Today

  • 08:20

    Sid-Kiara Distribute Sweets Amongst Media Persons At Delhi Airport

     
     
     
  • 08:07

    Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Twin In Traditional Red Outfits

  • 07:49

    Sid-Kiara To Host Delhi Reception Today

    Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be hosting a grand reception party in Delhi today.

