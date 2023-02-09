Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Host Reception Today And More
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived in Delhi post their big day Indian wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo looked ethereal in their red matching outfits as they posed together for the paparazzi first time after their wedding. Sid and Kiara will reportedly be hosting a grand reception party for Siddharth’s family and friends in Delhi today.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Bigg Boss 16 Winner Predictions
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 8 Written Episode
Happy Birthday, Amrita Singh!
Veteran Bollywood star Amrita Singh turns 65 today.
Smriti Irani’s Daughter Shanelle To Get Married In 500-Year-Old Fort In Rajasthan Today
Sid-Kiara Distribute Sweets Amongst Media Persons At Delhi Airport
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Twin In Traditional Red Outfits
Sid-Kiara To Host Delhi Reception Today
