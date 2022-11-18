Bollywood High On Kardashian-Jenner Fever? Looks Of B-Town Divas Inspired By The Kardashian Closet

B-Town actresses never fail a chance to flaunt their looks taking it up to their social media where their sartorial fashion choices are ruling the Gen-Z markets. Over the past few years, many Bollywood divas are seen on the web owing to their stunning appearances on various occasions including Award shows, Diwali parties, Film promotions, and at various glamorous events.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi there are many actresses in Bollywood inspired by the looks of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It is a fact that Hollywood is known to be the birth of couture where every month a new fashion trend goes viral passing the culture to other regions of the world. It has become a home for the creation of master craftsmanship of fashion which is then passed on to the general masses.

For many years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has become a face of fashion and they have become the trendsetter across the world. The Kardashian closet is now observed being the guiding light to Bollywood, where their videos to their fashion sense are highly followed in B-Town.

Bollywood actresses are not just carrying the same outfit worn by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and sharing the same designer’s fit, but from the makeup to their social media photoshoots are giving huge Kardashian vibes.

Trending on the top of the list Janhvi Kapoor has set out to become the mogul and fashion face of Bollywood, as with her on-the-top looks with a chic style sense, the actress is giving out major Kylie Jenner goals. Picking exclusive wear which are absolutely body-hugging, the actress flaunts her curves gracefully.

Nora Fatehi, another Bollywood celebrity makes headlines every day with her trendsetter looks. The ‘Dilbar’ actress is often compared to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, where Nora always manages to flaunt her perfect pear-shaped figure with utmost poise and grace. She always manages to look perfect with her bright smile, perfectly toned makeup and alluring hairstyles.

Jacqueline Fernandez is another B-Town actress giving sultry and sensual vibes with her perfect toned figure as the actress is always positively experimenting with her looks. From straight-fits to fit-and-flare, the actress also tries tuxedos and blazers, making her look trendy from time to time. Her makeup and facial expressions in many photoshoots look Kylie Jenner-inspired where the actress is hailed rather than being criticized.

Apart from them, there are several other Bollywood actresses making headlines for following the Kardashian including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey where glammed-up makeup looks give a sweeping resemblance to the fashion carried by the Kardashian-Jenner editions.