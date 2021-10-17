New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested by the National Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month in connection with an alleged rave party on a cruise near Mumbai. Along with the star kid, the NCB arrested seven others including Arbaaz Merchant Ali and Munmun Dhamecha. Currently, the 23-year-old star kid is lodged in Arthur Road Jail, along with others.

Ever since SRK and Gauri's son got arrested by the NCB, many celebrities took to their social media handle to support the Khan family in such challenging times. Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited the superstar's house Mannat to see if they are doing well or not.

Pooja Bhatt was among the first to lend support to the Khan family and taking to her social media she wrote, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass".

SRK's co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthy tweeted, "For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame".

Gauri Khan's friend Sussanne Khan called Aryan a good kid and dropped a reply on Journalist Shobhaa De's post, who claimed Aryan's arrest is a wake-up call for all parents. The interior designer wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh."

Politician Shashi Tharoor also came out in SRK's support and tweeted, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

Singer Mika Singh took a dig at NCB and questioned whether Aryan was alone on the cruise. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else accept #AaryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... hadd hai.."

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Superstar Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt letter to Aryan and advised him about life and struggles. Check out the post below:

The new to join the bandwagon is Pooja Bedi and spoke against the extended jail period for Aryan. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp... such systems create criminals by punishing innocents."

If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup?

Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason.

Meanwhile, Aryan's bail plea was heard by the special court last week and it has reserved its order till October 20, 2021.

