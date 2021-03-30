This is not the first time when Ajaz Khan has been held. Earlier, he was arrested for posting an objectionable post on Facebook.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug case. Earlier, drug peddler Shadab Batata was arrested and reportedly mentioned Ajaz during his interrogation. Currently, the NCB is conducting raids at Ajaz's residence in Andheri and Lokhandwala. It is reported that Ajaz was in Rajasthan and as soon as he reached Mumbai, the NCB held him at the airport.

This is not the first time when the actor has been held. Last year, he was arrested for posting an objectionable post on Facebook. At that time, he was charged under Section 153A.

Before that, he was held in the year 2018 in Mumbai in the drug case. He was arrested from a hotel room in Belapur. According to media reports, he was held for possessing around eight tablets of Ecstasy, which was worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

However, Ajaz denied all the allegations and he even tweeted at that time, that reads, "If helping the delivery boys of Zomato was a crime, I'm a criminal. If speaking against the wrongdoing of a Politician was a crime, I'm a criminal. P.S: This all is a conspiracy Planned by the biggies & Dear Media & Haters this "?" won't help as I know my family & Allah is with me (sic),"

On Tuesday, the actor before his arrest posted a video on Instagram in which he was lip-syncing on Madhuri Dixit's song from the film Aarzoo Ab Tere Dil Mein To. He shared the video with the caption, that reads, "Kasam ki kasam hum tere hai hum @aishaajazkhan ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ajazkhan #akashykumar #madhuridixit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

Ajaz is popular for his stint in Bigg Boss season 7. He has also been part of films like Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, Singham Returns, Allah Ke Bande, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma