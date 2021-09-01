In a recent update, Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli was remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested on Saturday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested on Saturday following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence. During the raid, the NCB had found some drugs from his residence after which he was taken into custody.

Earlier, media reports stated that an early phase investigation was carried out by NCB which was followed by the arrest of an alleged drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh alias Mamu and Armaan Kohli. This arrest shed light on Singh's relation with the international drug syndicates and prostitution rackets.

Last Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered a small amount of cocaine from Armaan's residency after which the actor was taken to the NCB office for further interrogation. At the time of arrest, Armaan was found to be in an inebriated state.

NCB's zonal director, Sameer Wankhede mentioned, When the Bollywood actor was taken to custody for questioning, he gave ambiguous answers ANI reported

The actor was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, following which an NDPS court has extended his Judicial Custody till 1 September. Apart from the Bollywood actor, the NCB also nabbed a drug peddler Ajay Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli.

Meanwhile, the NCB also stated that Ajay Singh is a history-sheeter and while interrogating him, Kohli's name cropped up, after which the NCB raided Kohli's house.

Apart from Kohli and Singh, the NCB has also nabbed four other people in relation to the drug case. These four people included two Nigerian nationals as well. Further, the NCB informed that the

investigation is underway.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen