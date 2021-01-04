It is reported that NCB seized 400 gm of mephedrone that is worth Rs 10 lakh.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained yet another actress from a hotel room in Mira Road on Saturday in connection with drug possession. It is reported that NCB seized 400 gm of mephedrone that is worth Rs 10 lakh.

In the interrogation, the accused Chand Mohammed Shaikh (27), told that he procured drugs from a drug peddler named Saeed who is absconding. It is reported that the police is looking out for Saeed who is a history-sheeter and is believed to be a big drug supplier in the western suburbs.

After this, the police detained the actress, who was found in Saeed's room, and recovered some drug substance. An official told Times Of India, "We brought the woman to NCB's Ballard Pier office and are questioning regarding Saeed and her association with him and drugs."

It is also reported that the hotel owners were also questioned in connection with the drug case. Chand Mohammed has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) act, he will be produced before the court on Monday.

NCB said in a press release that drug supplier Saeed is still on the run and it further added that he was involved with the Tollywood actress in the drug trade.

The NCB has intensified its drug probe after the alleged Bollywood drug case row after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB had also arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, both later got bail.

Earlier, NCB had arrested comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in the drug case, they both later got bail. The agency has also questioned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend and arrested her brother as well.

