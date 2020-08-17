In a tweet, Riteish Deshmukh said that Nishikant Kamat is still alive and is on ventilator support, urging fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday dismissed the reports that famous filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad. In a tweet, Riteish said that the 50-year-old filmmaker is "still alive and is on ventilator support", urging fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

"Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive and fighting. Let's pray for him," tweeted Riteish Deshmukh. "Requesting all the respected Media Houses who reported on Nishikant Kamat to put out a clarification please," he said in another tweet.

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Earlier, filmmaker Milap Zaveri had tweeted that Nishikant Kamat passed away at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Zaveri, however, deleted his tweet later and issued a clarification, saying he has spoken with Nishikant's family members, adding that the filmmaker is still alive.

"Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive," he tweeted.

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive 🙏 https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

Nishikant was admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 after he was diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. His health has deteriorated over the last few days and he admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital for continuous monitoring.

In a statement, the hospital had earlier said that Nishikant's condition was "critical but stable" and a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others was supervising the veteran filmmaker.

Nishikant is a famous Marathi filmmaker and has directed several Bollywood films, including Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam. The 50-year-old filmmaker has also worked with John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Kapoor and has given several hits like Lai Bhaari, Fugay and Madaari.

(Disclaimer: Earlier, we reported about Nishikant Kamat's death based on a tweet by Milap Zaveri. However, the screenwriter later clarified on his tweet, following which the article was updated. We apologise for the inadvertent mistake.)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma