New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's much-awaited film 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is all set to dazzle the silver screens on the eve of Christmas 2021. However, even before the film hit the theatres, celebs are going gaga and showering praises on the film. The filmmaker organised a special screening for the entertainment industry pals on December 20, and several celebs, including Rhea Chakraborty, Suniel Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Chunky Panday, Diana Penty and Malvika Raj, were spotted at the event.

Taking to Twitter, Suniel Shetty shared a post lauding the star cast of 83 and wrote, "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

He further added, "Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of Sajid Nadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real."

Here have a look:

Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk The faith in his story & the power of his scenes & characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Singer Palak Muchal also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Just finished watching the film #83..Such a respectful ode by @kabirkhankk, @RanveerOfficial and the incredible team to the glorious victory of India at the 1983 world cup! Surreal experience! Clapping hands sign #ThisIs83"

Just finished watching the film #83..

Such a respectful ode by @kabirkhankk, @RanveerOfficial and the incredible team to the glorious victory of India at the 1983 world cup! Surreal experience! 👏🏻#ThisIs83 @therealkapildev @deepikapadukone #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) December 19, 2021

Rhea also took to her social media handle and wrote, "WATCHED #83THEFILM YESTERDAY. ABSOLUTELY LOVED THE FILM @KABIRKHANKK SIR YOU HAVE GIVEN US A MASTERPIECE. RANVEER SINGH I HAVE NO WORDS FOR YOU YOU ARE SO GOOD I OSAOIBSALEEM YOU ROCKSTAR. LOVED YOUR PERFORMANCE HATS OFF TO THE ENTIRE CAST AND CREW. THANK YOU @NADIADWALAGRANDSON @WARDAKHANNADIADWALA @SAJIDNADIADWALA PLEASE GO WATCH THE FILM. In BRILLIANT"

Here have a look:

Movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#83TheFilm is a tough film to make... Director #KabirKhan gives his best shot, balances the drama on pitch and the tears, laughter and smiles in the dressing room skilfully… The conclusion is euphoric, the viewers will greet it with cheers, claps and ceetees. "

#OneWordReview...#83TheFilm: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐⭐️

The 1983 World Cup win is immortalised on celluloid with #83TheFilm… Decent first half, excellent second, superb finale… #Ranveer Singh delivers a sparkling performance… A winner — on pitch, on screen too. #83TheFilmReview pic.twitter.com/8c9yJxC2Am — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2021

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Neena Gupta, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Boman Irani and others. The film will release in theatres on December 24, 2021. It will be clashing with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. However, it will release on an OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv