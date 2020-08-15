New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Several Bollywood Celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anupam Kher, among others, extended their wishes to fans, followers, and friends on the occasion of the 74th Indian Independence Day.

In a special Independence Day video shared on Instagram and Twitter, Actor Akshay Kumar called for the empathy for the poor. The actor highlighted the plight of roadside vendors, noting that their condition has worsened in the present times.

Watch the special video here:

 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to salute the spirit of healthcare workers who have been selflessly fulfilling their duty amid the pandemic.

A special Instagram post showed the megastar with folded hands with an Indian tricolour in the background.

The caption read, “🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.. the true warriors in the fight against the Pandemic .. salute .. and on this auspicious DAY of INDEPENCE WISHES FOR PEACE PROSPERITY AND HARMONY”

 

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a video showing the significant role played by women, including Sarojini Naidu, Amrit Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, among others in the Indian Independence Movement. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous Tryst with Destiny speech played in the background.

"History is made when women take strides towards change. 🙏 Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 #womeninhistory #changemakers," Chopra tweeted. Watch the video here:

 

Actor Anupam Kher shared on Instagram a picture of him where he is seen reading a newspaper that has "Happy Independence Day" written over it.

 

Singer Lata Mangeshkar shared a link to the patriotic song "saare Jahan se acha" on Twitter.

 

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter to share a clip of the patriotic song 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' sung by Mohammed Rafi.

