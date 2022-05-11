New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Mahesh Babu is much loved in all parts of India and currently his name is making a lot of noise in the country. Mahesh Babu who has been asked bout his plans of starring in Bollywood films on Tuesday said that ' he cannot waste time in Bollywood. He also revealed that he has gotten a lot of offers in Hindi Cinema but the industry can't afford him.

The 46-year-old actor said he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over.

"I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.

"He is happy that the lines of what constitutes Indian cinema have "blurred" with the blockbuster performances of Telugu movies across the country," Mahesh Babu said at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture "Major".

Speaking of his goals in the coming years, the 46-year-old actor added, "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has worked in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, to name a few. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. His upcoming project is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He will also star in Major.

His upcoming film, "Major" also features actors Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will release in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh