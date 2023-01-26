Bollywood Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Hospital After Chest Pain, Condition Stable

BOLLYWOOD actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday after he complained of chest pain, doctors said.

Reportedly, he was shifted to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Kapoor was admitted after he complained of a chest problem.

The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering" and is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

Annu Kapoor, who is also a singer, director, radio jockey, and television host, has been a part of over 100 films and TV shows. He has also been a recipient of many awards including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award and two Indian Television Academy Awards in different categories.

Kapoor made his appearance in the world of acting with Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 movie 'Kala Pathhar'. However, he rose to fame after the 1984 movie 'Utsav'. He has also been awarded a National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor.

Besides this, the actor has been a part of superhit movies including 'Mr India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr'.

He was last seen in the web show 'Crash Course', which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.

The actor, who played the role of Ayushmann's on-screen father in Dream Girl, will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The sequel of the movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will reportedly hit the theatres on June 22, 2023.

