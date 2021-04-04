Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, he is quarantined at his home and is taking necessary precautions.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The growing scare of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing. Once again, the deadly virus is spreading its wings and this time at a rapid scale. Now as per the latest news, superstar Akshay Kumar has tested positive for this deadly virus. This news was confirmed by the actor on his social media handle.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!

This news has come few days after Alia Bhatt was tested COVID-19 positive. Ever since the second wave of the coronavirus has hit the nation, Bollywood has become the easy target, so far, several actors have tested positive such as Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan, among others. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, have started recovering. Ranbir was recently spotted in the city going for his film's dubbing.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the actor was busy shooting for his next highly anticipated film Ram Setu when this diagnosis happened. In the film, the actor will be seen essaying the role of an Archeologist. Also, he is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi, and the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 30. However, there are rumours that with the growing number of coronavirus cases, the makers, including Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, might postpone the film again.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv