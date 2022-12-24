Bobby Deol To Make His Telugu Film Debut With Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'; Actor To Play Aurangzeb

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to make his South Indan film debut. The Aashram actor has finally joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan-starrer highly-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Bobby will be essaying the role of a Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the film, shooting of which is still underway in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Zee News, a massive 'darbar' set has been erected for the shooting schedule where some of the major scenes featuring the Soldier star and Pawan Kalyan will be shot.

Confirming his entry into the South film industry, Bobby Deol shared a vide by Krish Jagarlamudi where he is being welcomed on sets. "Delighted and excited to welcome actor par excellence and big action stars of Indian Cinema @iambobbydeol into our mighty #HariHaraVeeraMallu world. Embrace for an exciting ride," read his Instagram post.

Nidhi Aggerwal also shared a tweet announcing Bobby Deol's entry into Hari Hara Veera Mallu world. "Team @HHVMFilm is elated to welcome an actor par excellence, @thedeol into the Mighty @PawanKalyan's #HariHaraVeeraMallu!" read her tweet.



"I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard HHVM i got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team," said the actor in a statement, as reported by India Today.

Krish Jagarlamudi will soon release the period action adventure movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the Indian Telugu language. The movie, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the title role along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, and Vikramjeet Virk, tells the story of renowned bandit Veera Mallu.