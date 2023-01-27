Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 7 Times The Bollywood Star Became A Meme Sensation On Social Media

Bobby Deol is the younger son of superstar Dharmendra, making his debut in 1995 with the film 'Barsaat' cast opposite Twinkle Khanna. However, the film was a flop, but later on, the actor rose to fame after his performance in 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth.' Completing nearly two decades in the industry, Bobby Deol celebrates his 54th birthday today.

A trendsetter of the 90s and in the meme era, netizens refer to him as 'Lord Bobby' as he has given tons of meme content that will leave you in splits. Let's take a look at our top 7 picks.

Enjoy FIFA in 'BOBBYWOOD'

FIFA World Cup in Bobbywood pic.twitter.com/JzfkpU0eOt — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 18, 2022

His dance steps went viral from a song, where people took the entertaining highlights and captioned it with K-pop group BTS members' dance style during the FIFA world cup.

Evolution of Wolverine

AI generated Wolverine in a Bollywood movie pic.twitter.com/uEGMuJe0mA — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 7, 2022

A still from his film 'Soldier' went viral where the look in all-black was compared to Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' character.

All Hail 'Lord Bobby'

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions pic.twitter.com/gr4Dbl5dt2 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 28, 2021

A video made rounds on the internet from one of his films, where he predicted the coming of Covid-19 and thus got the name 'Lord Bobby.'

I am the security

Virat Kohli entering his hotel room pic.twitter.com/Pxz6HJbBkb — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) October 31, 2022

Another clip from one of his films went viral and was compared to the time when Virat Kohli faced a security breach in a hotel room during the T20 World Cup.

Filmy trip to Hollywood

Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material. #NaiyoNaiyoDiwas pic.twitter.com/5nNr1yKhyb — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) January 27, 2021

The iconic climax from his film 'Ajnabee' when Bobby Deol cracks the password of a bank is compared to a Hollywood moment.

AirPods in 2008

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

A still from his film 'Chamku' went viral where Bobby Deol was seen carrying a wireless earbud in his ear which was compared with Apple's AirPods as they were launched in 2016 and the film was out in 2008.



Bobby Deol using a Covid-19 test kit

Bobby Deol was a pro at Covid testing long before the virus even came into existence. pic.twitter.com/vc3r4rroME — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) January 9, 2021

A shot with Aishwarya Rai became viral when Bobby was seen inserting a poking device inside Aishwarya Rai's nose, which was instantly compared to carrying out the first RT-PCR test way before it became a part of our lives.