Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 7 Times The Bollywood Star Became A Meme Sensation On Social Media

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol celebrates his 54th birthday on January 27. A true trendsetter in the world of memes, the actor has given several hits in the peak of his career.

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 10:01 AM IST
Bobby Deol celebrates his 54th birthday (Image Credits:@iambobbydeol/Instagram)

Bobby Deol is the younger son of superstar Dharmendra, making his debut in 1995 with the film 'Barsaat' cast opposite Twinkle Khanna. However, the film was a flop, but later on, the actor rose to fame after his performance in 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth.' Completing nearly two decades in the industry, Bobby Deol celebrates his 54th birthday today.

A trendsetter of the 90s and in the meme era, netizens refer to him as 'Lord Bobby' as he has given tons of meme content that will leave you in splits. Let's take a look at our top 7 picks.

Enjoy FIFA in 'BOBBYWOOD'

His dance steps went viral from a song, where people took the entertaining highlights and captioned it with K-pop group BTS members' dance style during the FIFA world cup.

Evolution of Wolverine

A still from his film 'Soldier' went viral where the look in all-black was compared to Hugh Jackman's 'Wolverine' character.

All Hail 'Lord Bobby'

A video made rounds on the internet from one of his films, where he predicted the coming of Covid-19 and thus got the name 'Lord Bobby.'

I am the security

Another clip from one of his films went viral and was compared to the time when Virat Kohli faced a security breach in a hotel room during the T20 World Cup.

Filmy trip to Hollywood

The iconic climax from his film 'Ajnabee' when Bobby Deol cracks the password of a bank is compared to a Hollywood moment.

AirPods in 2008

A still from his film 'Chamku' went viral where Bobby Deol was seen carrying a wireless earbud in his ear which was compared with Apple's AirPods as they were launched in 2016 and the film was out in 2008.

Bobby Deol using a Covid-19 test kit

A shot with Aishwarya Rai became viral when Bobby was seen inserting a poking device inside Aishwarya Rai's nose, which was instantly compared to carrying out the first RT-PCR test way before it became a part of our lives.

