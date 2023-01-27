Bobby Deol Birthday: 'Aashram' Actor Cuts Cake With Fans And Paparazzi | IN PICS

Bobby Deol is touted as one of the most versatile actors in the B-town film industry. The actor once again gained limelight last year after he starred in the popular web series, Aashram, based on the life of a conman who ensures that his devotees devote their wealth to him and stay attached to his ashram for life.

As Bobby Deol turned a year older on Friday, he decided to mark his special day with his fans as well as media persons. As evident from the picture, Deol could be seen cutting the cake with a slew of his fans as well as some media personalities. Take a look:

The actor looked dapper in a simple black-coloured t-shirt which he paired with white-coloured trousers which had a little text written over it.

Bobby looked happy after he cut the cake with his fans as well as followers. Everybody could be seen cheering for him after the cake-cutting ceremony.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in the third season of Aashram.