New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Abhishek Bachchan's highly anticipated film Bob Biswas has hit the OTT platform, ZEE5 today, December 3, 2021. The film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is a spin-off to the 2012 crime thriller Kahaani.

However, it seems the film has not gone down well with the movie-buffs. Taking to Twitter, they have shared their mixed reviews as they expected the film to replicate the chilling effects as original. One of the users wrote, "Review one star Medium star #BobBiswas boring and dull… no thrill .. @juniorbachchan was ok.. makeup and putting on weight is not acting!! Poor script n story!!"

Another user lauded Abhishek's acting and wrote, "@juniorbachchan brilliant acting and can’t say career best performance but one of the best of you. Thank You for the best entertaining movie of 2021 @sujoy_g #BobBiswas 4.5Medium star. One of the best spin-offs ever. One word review “Extraordinary”. Once again loved u @juniorbachchan"

Here have a look at the reactions:

Review - #BobBiswas

Rating - 1*/5 ⭐️

*ing - #AbhishekBachchan



Unfinished,Unpolished & weak film…

Thin plot, predictable story,

poor execution, slow narration, no suspense, thrill & drama makes this film AVOIDABLE… Overall Disappointing… #BobBiswasReview pic.twitter.com/uzn1PCdrvu — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 3, 2021

Review - #BobBiswas

My Ratings 5/1.5 ⭐️🌟



Weak Plot.. No suspens

Movie Me kuch nehi hai

Bhahat Gahtya Laga#Abhisekbachan pic.twitter.com/hBuleYK1XL — Ajay Yadav (@Yug87718417) December 3, 2021

Review one star ⭐️ #BobBiswas boring and dull… no thrill .. @juniorbachchan was ok.. makeup and putting on weight is not acting!! Poor script n story!! — Imran Khan (@ImranKh43404021) December 2, 2021

@juniorbachchan brilliant acting and can’t say career best performance but one of the best of you. Thank You for the best entertaining movie of 2021 @sujoy_g. #BobBiswas 4.5⭐️. One of the best spin-offs ever. One word review “Extraordinary”. Once again loved u @juniorbachchan. — The Curious Geek (@beakon9) December 2, 2021





Another user criticised the plot and wrote, "Review - #BobBiswasMy Ratings 5/1.5 Medium starGlowing star Weak Plot.. No suspens Movie Me kuch nehi hai Bhahat Gahtya Laga"

Abhishek Bachchan makes the character his own but nothing of consequence happens inside the supremely dull universe of #BobBiswas. Review: https://t.co/gQJQl8BmlB — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) December 3, 2021

Another user wrote, "Unfinished,Unpolished & weak film… Thin plot, predictable story,poor execution, slow narration, no suspense, thrill & drama makes this film AVOIDABLE… Overall Disappointing… #BobBiswasReview"

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Bob Biswas also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Tina Desai and others. The film's music was composed by Vishal–Shekhar, Anupam Roy, Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes while lyrics were written by Vishal Dadlani and Siddhant Kaushal.

Earlier, during an interview with IANS Sujoy Ghosh spoke about the casting of Abhishek as Bob Biswas. He said, “It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from 'Kahaani', this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing. Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film.”

