The makers of Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan, have released the trailer of the crime thriller. The film helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. It serves as a spin-off to Vidya Balan's 2012 thriller Kahaani.

The trailer opens on Abhishek, who has lost his memory and does not remember he was hired as an assassin. However, when two men approached him to hire him again, Biswas starts questioning his actions. The trailer also hints that he might be pretending to have forgotten his past to cover the past killings.

After seeing the trailer we can say that the crime-thriller will leave you on the edges to know whether Biswas is acting or has he really forgotten his past?

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle, he captioned it as, "Nomoshkar Meet Bob!"

Speaking about the trailer, Jr Bachchan said, "We had an amazing team working on Bob Biswas. I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It’s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film.”

Chitrangada also added that Bob Biswas is a unique film, and she is proud to be part of the film. "It’s a fascinating tale of an intriguing character and the people around him. The film has the right amount of mystery, madness and mayhem that is sure to entertain the audiences," the actress was quoted saying.

The film will release on December 3 on the OTT platform ZEE5. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release last year in February, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed.

Bob Biswas marks the debut of filmmaker Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production.

