New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Tuesday posted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai, for unlawful construction in its premises. A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and posted the notice pointing out 8-10 types of structural violations in her office. The Queen actress has been asked to produce documents pertaining to the additions made in her office within 24 hours.

The actor’s office staff reportedly refused to accept the notice from the civic body, following which the BMC team pinned the notice on one of the walls of the premises.

The notice pointed out over a dozen alterations in the bungalow, like a “toilet being converted into office cabin” and “new toilets being constructed along side the staircase”, a BMC official told news agency PTI.

Following the civic body's action, Kangana said BMC officials didn't demolish her office and instead put a notice "to stop leakage work that is going on in the office"

"Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn't come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all," she said in her tweet.









On Monday, Ranaut, in a series of tweet, had accused the civic body of "forcibly taking up her office space"and harassing her neigbours. On Monday, the Manikarnika actress shared a video on microblogging site showing a few men in her private property, which she claimed to be BMC officials.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha