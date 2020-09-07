The actress also claimed that she has all the necessary papers and permission to run the office.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, in a series of tweet, has accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of "forcibly taking up her office space"and harassing her neigbours. On Monday, the Manikarnika actress shared a video on microblogging site showing a few men in her private property, which she claimed to be BMC officials.

"This is my Manikarnika Fim office in Mumbai. I made this office with my 15 years of hardwork. It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced,” she wrote after sharing the video.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, “Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she added.

The actress also claimed that she has all the necessary papers and permission to run the office.

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

“I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure.”

On Monday, Kangana was given Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai. Currently, she is in her hometown Manali.

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

She thanked home minister Amit Shah on Twitter and said, "This is a proof that a patriot's voice cannot be crushed by fascists. I am grateful to Amit Shah, if he wanted, he could have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days but he respected a daughter of India, protected her pride and self-respect. Jai Hind.”

Recently, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She likewise said that she is afraid of living in Mumbai while addressing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. To which, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he will not allow her to set foot in Maharashtra.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma