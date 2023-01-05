Blushing Janhvi Kapoor Covers Her Face After Paps Spot Her With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya | Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya appear to be going public with their relationship. After they went to the Maldives together, reports started doing the rounds that they are an item. However, the couple is yet to make a formal announcement.

They were snapped by photographers while getting into a car outside Rhea Kapoor's place on Wednesday evening. In the video, Janhvi was seen blushing and giggling while talking to Shikhar. The footage, which was uploaded by a paparazzo on social media, quickly garnered a lot of likes and comments from fans.

Janhvi was wearing a white hoodie and had her hair down. She was grinning and trying to cover her face from the cameras. Later, she began checking her phone. Her beau was in a dark T-shirt and was driving the car.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, "Why are all these celebrities these days trying to show off their relationships?" Other person wrote, "Celebs hai, toh kissi ke saath ghum bhi nhi sakte? (They are celebs, don't they have liberty to chill with anyone)." "Pehle confirm toh karlo ki sirf friend hai ya boyfriend (Let her confirm whether he is friend or boyfriend)," wrote one.

The duo was also spotted at Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony, after holidaying in Maldives together. During their Maldives trip, Janhvi had posted a few photos of her time spent on the beach, in the sun and under the moon. However, it was confirmed that she was with Shikhar when a Reddit user pointed out the similarities between their pictures.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Reportedly, he was romantically involved with Janhvi before as well, but the two eventually split for unknown reasons.

On the work front, Janhvi's next project will be Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is slated for release on April 7. Additionally, she is also part of the upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will portray the character of a cricketer in the film.