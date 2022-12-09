Blurr Review: Taapsee Pannu Unravels Mysterious Death Of Her Twin, But Fails To Match 'Julia's Eyes'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu-headlined Blurr, which also marks her maiden production venture, released on Zee5 on Friday. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film revolves around Gayatri (played by Taapsee Pannu), who is in a spree to unravel the mysterious death of her twin sister Gautami. Blurr also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the leading role.

The story is gripping and will definitely keep the audience intact till the end. Although the Taapsee Pannu-starring movie is a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes, it makes a valiant effort to resemble the original. The movie is worth seeing even though it doesn't live up to Julia's Eyes in terms of tension, thriller, and the revelation of certain unpleasant facts involving the death of Gayatri's sister Gautami, among other things.

Blurr’s frightening opening sequence makes you wish for a solid plot all the way through, and trust me, you'll wish the same till the end as it never happens. While the film starts with Gayatri learning about her sister Gautami's death and in order to find the reason behind it, she makes some bad choices. Police believe Gautami committed suicide after going under depression as a result of her visual impairment, but Gayatri isn't ready to let them wrap up this investigation. Gayatri's husband Neil's (Gulshan Devaiah) blatant hesitation makes him a prime suspect in the suspicious case.

The film is probably one of Pannu's best choices so far, yet there are parts which may have been better. A scene in the film features Gayatri being assaulted by a person who attempts to kill her, but fails as she stabs him once and escapes. In my opinion, the scenario demanded that she murder the assailant as soon as she got the opportunity to do so rather than try to flee. She contacts police and she persists on asking for aid without even mentioning her location, which is pretty unreal in the film.

As Taapsee overshines, Gulshan, who is touted as one of the finest actors in the industry, didn't have much to do with his role. The makers should have focussed a little bid more focus on him too to make the film as well as his role more interesting. There is a scene where he gets to shine which may terrify you, but I had high hopes for his performance.

As Gayatri looks into her sister's murder, Ajay Bahl presents a number of plot twists and realities with some loose ends being ignored that come to light as the story progresses. Without being too moralistic, Blurr revolves around how a person feels when he/she is dealing with some serious mental stress. The film keeps you engaged till the end due to its concept, that is, thriller-suspenseful, as per Taapsee Pannu's taste of picking movies.

A special shoutout to the camera-work, thrilling background score and the overall perfornces of the characters. Altogether, the Pannu-produced film is an exciting venture, which follows the Gayatri on a hunt-spree till the end.