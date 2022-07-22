'Blown Away': Deepika Padukone's First Reaction On Ranveer Singh's 'Explicit Pictures'

It's Ranveer Singh's viral image making noise everywhere! Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again proved that his energy is unmatchable. Posing n*de in front of the camera Ranveer broke the internet with his latest photoshoot and wifey Deepika is loving it.

As per India Today, Deepika Padukone was in love with the concept of this shoot and totally okay with it.

"This shoot was planned well in advance and Ranveer was very clear about his vision. He really wanted to go all out and push the envelope. He does it daily with his fashion choices and fans have extreme reactions to what he wears. So, it wasn’t a surprise that he went all out with these n*de pics. He is totally comfortable in his skin, so this wasn’t something new for him either," the news portal reported Deepika's reaction.

For the unversed, leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went n*ked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement.

An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken.Regards,Internet."

While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Another fan asked if Deepika was okay with the pictures and wrote, "Wow..his wife allowed him?!"

Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot.