Blonde Trailer: Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gives A Glimpse Into 'Complicated Life' Of Hollywood Icon

Marilyn Monroe is still an iconic figure in pop culture and has continued to rule the hearts of millions. Netflix is all set to release a biopic on the life of the legendary actress and the film is titled 'Blonde'. Ana De Armas will essay the role of Marilyn Monroe and the trailer is already out. The movie will showcase the ups and downs faced by Marilyn Monroe in her personal and professional life. Watch the trailer here.

Sharing the trailer of Blonde, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "The stunning Ana De Armas as the iconic Marilyn Monroe. The trailer for Blonde is here and we're stunned too. #Blonde".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the trailer, we also see a caption popping up that reads, "Watched by all, seen by none."

Talking about the film Ana De Armas said that the audience will experience the life of both Norma and Marilyn in the film. "The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences. There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time," she was quoted saying by Just Jared.

The official synopsis reads, "Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson premieres on Netflix, 28 September."

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is adapted from the novel written by Joyce Carol Oates in 2022 of the same name. Apart from Ana de Armas, the movie also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson.