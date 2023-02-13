Blake Lively Reveals Welcoming Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds, Says 'Been Busy' | See Pics

Hollywood sensation Blake Lively took to her social media account on Sunday to share new pictures with husband Ryan Reynold. In the pictures, the Gossip Girl alum shared pictures from the Super Bowl held on Sunday night, where she revealed she no longer had a baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram account, Blake Lively hinted at the news of welcoming her fourth child with Ryan Reynold with a photo of herself, her husband and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, at home. The caption of her post read, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy.”

As soon as Blake Lively posted the pictures, fans started speculating whether Blake Lively had already given birth to her fourth child. One fan wrote, “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this.” Another comment read, “Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for 11 years and have three daughters together. Recently, Blake Lively shared an emotional message for Ryan Reynold ahead of him accepting the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Los Angeles last month.

"This man, he has contributed so much to the world's most international happiness with his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his scripts," the actress was quoted as saying according to a report in People.

"And now I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], he races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home. If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned,” Blake Lively added in her speech.

Blake Lively revealed that she is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynola in September 2022 at the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.