Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni To Star In Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover's Novel 'It Ends With Us'

Colleen Hoover’s novel 'It Ends With Us' is currently one of the most popular romance novels and has found a huge fan following among all generations. There has been a lot of buzz regarding the adaptation of the novel on the big screen. As per reports, the makers have finalised who will play the lead role in the film. According to Variety, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star as Lily and Ryle in the film.

The film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us' is currently in the development stage at Sony Pictures. According to Variety, Justin Baldoni will direct and executive produce under his production house, Wayfarer Studios. Meanwhile, Blake Lively will also be the executive producer of the film.

Announcing the star cast of the film, Colleen Hoover wrote, "CAST ANNOUNCEMENT for #ItEndsWithUsMovie! So grateful to all of you for the support. AND TO YOU, MOM."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni)

In the video, she first shows a glimpse of her old house and became emotional while talking about her mother. Later, she revealed that Blake Lively will play the role of Lily.

Justin officially announced the adaptation of It Ends With Us in 2019. He wrote, "So excited to be working with the brilliant @colleenhoover to try bring #ItEndsWithUs to the big screen!!! I’m so passionate about this book and so honoured she chose me to help bring it to the world. Thank you to my wonderful book agent @jcastillobooks for connecting us!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni)

'It Ends With Us' revolves around Lily who moves to Boston to start her new life in college. She meets Ryle and falls in love with him. However, her first love reappears which creates a rift in Lily and Ryle's relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Blake Lively was last seen in the film 'The Rhythm Section' and is best known for her work in Gossip Girl, The Age Of Adaline and others. Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni is best known for his role in Jane The Virgin and has also directed hit films like Five Feet Apart.