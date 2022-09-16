Blake Lively Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Ryan Reynolds, Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Hollywood star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together. The news was confirmed by the ‘Gossip Girl’ star herself when she walked on the red carpet of the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, flaunting her baby bump.

Looking gorgeous in a gold-sequin dress, Blake showcased her pregnancy glow with full glory. Speaking about embracing parenthood yet again, the ‘Simple Favor’ star said, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Termed as one of the most good looking couples in Hollywood, Ryan and Blake got married in 2012 and recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. Their first child, daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the duo welcomed their second daughter Inez followed by their third child Betty in 2019.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds keep their daughters guarded and out of the public eye. The duo often indulges in talking about their family life together. In an interview with Forbes in May this year, Blake had said that “having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin.”

“I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident–not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled,” Blake added. “I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally,” the star said.

Blake Lively recently turned 35 in August. The Hollywood diva had posted a ‘stunning’ glimpse of herself in a white bikini ahead of her birthday.