BLACKPINK's song 'Pink Venom' Tops Spotify Chart, Breaks Their Previous Record On YouTube

BLACKPINK has taken the internet by storm after the release of their comeback song 'Pink Venom'. The K-Pop group made an epic comeback nearly after two years and their fans are over the moon to see their favourite k-pop idols together. Moreover, Blackpink also broke several records with their new song because of their fans' love and support.

'Pink Venom' had the highest ranking on the music streaming platform Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart. On August 26, the song came in the second rank on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart. Around 41 million streams were counted on Spotify.

On YouTube, 'Pink Venom' has crossed over 200 million views within 7 days and 13 hours. Meanwhile, their song 'As If It's Yor Last' has crossed over 1.2 billion views. Sharing the news, the official Twitter page of Blackpink wrote, "Pink Venom' M/V HITS 200 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

Moreover, Blackpink has announced their world tour as well. The tour will be called 'the Born Pink' world tour and the group has announced their schedule as well. The tour will begin in October and the group will have two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, Blackpink will reach the US and perform in Dallas and Houston on the 25th and 26th of October. Blackpink will go to the U.K, Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.

Earlier, Blackpink was busy with their solo projects. Lisa released her singles 'La Lisa' and 'Money' and both the songs were chartbusters. Meanwhile, Jisso made her acting debut as a female lead for the first time. She was seen in Snowdrop, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Moreover, Jennie will make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. HBO has released some glimpses of her character, but the details about her character are not revealed yet. Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.” The show will also star The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp.