Blackpink’s Jisoo Pens An Emotional Note On Instagram Wrapping Up The Band’s North America Tour|See Pics

Popular K-pop girl band ‘Blackpink’ officially completed their North America tour, where the member and singer of the band Jisoo expressed her gratitude and love on her Instagram as she penned down an emotional note with the concert pictures.

The singer shared several pictures and wrote, “It’s been 3 years since we last met our BLINKs on tour and I was so touched by how much all of your love and energy has remained!” The singer deeply thanked all her fans for an amazing night with fireworks and cheers making the trip come to a beautiful end.

Jisoo also mentioned that the band would be heading for their European tour scheduled soon, which would begin on November 30 starting in London, followed by Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Blackpink’s North America tour was titled after their recent album, ‘Born Pink’ which started off in Dallas, Texas on October 25 followed by their amazing performances in Hamilton, Houston, Chicago, Newark, and Los Angeles. Having positive coverage the band also had star-studded appearances where Camila Cabello joined the band in Los Angeles, where Jisoo and Camila gave a smashing performance on ‘Liar.’

After giving continuous hits and climbing up to become a strong name in the k-pop industry, this was the first world tour of Blackpink after two years. The band recently celebrated their sixth-anniversary debut when they released their album ‘Born Pink’, which severely topped the charts with songs including ‘Venom’ and ‘Shut Down.’

Blackpink consists of 4 girl groups including singers Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. Blackpink is often dubbed the ‘biggest girl group in the world’ and is the most successful Korean girl group on an international stage.

The band is also the highest-charting female Korean on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with their song ‘Ice Cream’, where the band shared the screen and voice with singer Selena Gomez.